Sanju Samson's spot in India's playing XI is being widely discussed. The player was the first-choice opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I format, but the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has cast doubts over Samson's position. Given that Gill is in terrific form and has also been named the vice-captain for the continental event, Samson seems poised to lose his opening slot. The biggest question, however, is whether the player will be pushed down the order or dropped from the team altogether.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the wicketkeeper-batter might miss out. In the ongoing Kerala Cricket League, Samson has also batted down the order in addition to opening for his team Kochi Blue Tigers. Pathan pointed out that he could also come to bat in the middle-order for India.

"Sanju might not get a place in the playing XI; it will be hard. But, I saw some of the clips where Samson is trying to play down the order. If he can play down the order, then why not? Play Samson as well in the No. 5 position. If that happens, then Jitesh Sharma won't be there," Pathan said in an interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

"It's a tough one, isn't it? If you look at it, Sanju has done really well. Obviously, there is one question mark in terms of his consistency; for example, sometimes he is scoring hundreds, other times he is getting out cheaply, and there is a pattern as well, but he has done well. Abhishek Sharma, because he can bowl as well and he has got an outstanding strike rate, he will be there for sure, that is No. 1," he added.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.