Thursday, September 18 was a forgettable day for Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage. The bowler was hit for five sixes in the last over of the Afghanistan innings during an Asia Cup 2025 Group B match. While it seemed like a poor day day for the bowler, it turned out to be worse when he got to know after the game that his father Suranga Wellalage has died. Dunith's father died at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. Learning of his father's demise, he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

On Friday, Sri Lanka cricket team head coach Sanath Jayasuriya penned down an emotional note for Dunith Wellalage on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, a father, a cricketer, and a man who raised a son the entire nation is proud of," wrote Jayasuriya on Facebook.

"Dunith, your father was a cricketer himself, and he can be truly proud of the son he raised. His values, his love for the game, and his spirit live on through you. I know how strong you are, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make him proud by winning many games for Sri Lanka,

"At this difficult moment, please remember that you are not alone. I will be there for you like a father-guiding you, standing with you, and supporting you every step of the way. The entire team, the nation, and everyone who loves this sport are by your side.

"This moment reminds us all how much passion Sri Lankans have for cricket-it is not just a game, but a family that stands together in joy and in sorrow. May your father's soul rest in eternal peace, and may you find strength in the love that surrounds you."

Talking about the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match, the Charith Asalanka-led side registered a 6-wicket victory. With the win, Sri Lanka also qualified for the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025 along with Bangladesh from Group B. They joined India and Pakistan in the next round.