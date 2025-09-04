Despite making it to the 15-member India squad for Asia Cup 2025, Rinku Singh will not be a part of the playing XI, opined former India batter Aakash Chopra. Rinku, who bats lower down the order, possesses some superb hitting skills. His cameos often play a crucial role in taking the team to a big total or helping the side chase down huge targets. Of late, the player has come under criticism for failing to play any noticeable knock. Rinku has managed to score just one fifty in his last 13 T20I innings.

Rinku doesn't contribute in the bowling department and this just adds to the trouble of the player amid this poor form.

Chopra feels that Rinku would not get to play for India at Asia Cup 2025 that is set to take place between September 9 and 28 in United Arab Emirates.

Chopra added that Shivam Dube might get a chance to play. Chopra put forward his views while reacting to a user's question on why Shashank Singh was not picked as a finisher in the India squad for the tournament.

"It's a good question. His number will come, but it can't come so soon because there is no place," said Chopra while responding to the query on his YouTube channel

"Rinku Singh, as a finisher, will be sitting out currently, and Shivam Dube will probably play at No. 7 if he gets a chance to play. Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma are there. Where is the place?" Chopra added.

Rinku became the talk of the town during IPL 2023 when he smashed five consecutive sixes to Yash Dayal in an over to win a game for Kolkata Knight Riders and had since been looked upon as a designated finisher in the Indian team.

However, his career graph has seen a bit of a decline since he failed to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and was rather kept on stand-by for the event. Rinku's role was reduced during IPL 2024 and 2025, with the player facing only 113 and 134 balls, respectively. His performance at the highest level also dipped during this phase.