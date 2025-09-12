Sanju Samson received a major boost on Wednesday as the Indian team management included him in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With Test captain Shubman Gill also part of the squad, there was speculation whether Samson would make it into the side. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the eve of the tournament, dropped a big hint on the wicketkeeper-batter, insisting that they are taking good care of him.

Samson was opening the batting, alongside Abhishek Sharma, during Gill's long absence from the T20I side. However, against the UAE, he found his spot in the middle order.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels the team management might use Samson at the top if they lose an early wicket.

"I am surprised, but happy and pleasantly surprised with the backing that Sanju is getting. The kind of care the coach and captain are taking of him, it's amazing. Suryakumar said at the press conference that 'we are looking after him' and that is visible. If Sanju has to play, he has to be a powerplay enforcer. If a wicket falls in the powerplay, then Sanju goes in," Ashwin said on 'Ash ki baat'.

Ashwin also revealed Samson's chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who assured the player of a spot even if he scored 21 ducks on the trot.

"This is project Sanju Samson. When I interviewed him, he revealed that Gautam Gambhir told him that even if he makes 21 ducks, he will be picked for the 22nd game. That is the confidence that the coach and Suryakumar have given him. It is clear that the team management believes in what Sanju Samson brings to the table. They are willing to do this sort of a thing to make a place for him. Amazing," he added.