India spinner Kuldeep Yadav lauded the entire team effort after a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Kuldeep played a crucial role in India's title win, taking four wickets and helping his side bowl out Pakistan for just 146. During the chase, India lost three quick wickets with only 20 runs on the board. However, Tilak Varma emerged as the hero, playing an unbeaten knock of 69 runs and guiding India to victory with just two balls to spare.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Kuldeep praised all the players for their contributions to India's successful campaign at the Asia Cup.

"It feels very good when we perform for the team. There's nothing bigger in this world than contributing to the team's victory. It was a good tournament for me. Everyone saw how Abhishek Sharma also performed, and even Tilak played a brilliant knock, like he did in the IPL. However, there are certain things that often go unnoticed-like Axar Patel's role with the ball, Sanju Samson's partnership with Tilak, and two important wickets taken by Varun Chakaravarthy. So, we can say that it was a team effort that helped us clinch the Asia Cup title," said Kuldeep.

Sanju Samson played a key supporting role, stitching an important partnership with Tilak when India had lost early wickets. Samson scored a crucial 24 runs in their 57-run stand.

When asked about Team India refusal to accept the winning trophy from ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, the star spinner refrained from commenting on the controversy.

"I have no idea about what happened. Whenever we play a match, we focus on the temperament of our team-how we approach the game-and that's how we perform," he said.

Kuldeep also lauded Team Pakistan for putting up a strong fight with both bat and ball in the final.

"We enjoyed a lot after the victory. It always feels good when you defeat a good team. We cannot deny the fact that they also played brilliantly. We were three down for just 20 runs, and they had a terrific start with the bat. But we must appreciate the comeback made by our team. All the players contributed equally to the win," Kuldeep added.