India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands during the toss of their crucial Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Amid political tension and calls to boycott the match, the two captains did not shake hands, make eye contact or exchange embraces before or after the spin of the coin. It was Pakistan captain Salman Agha who won the toss and opted to bat. Both teams kept the same lineup for the all-important fixture. (IND vs PAK Asia Cup Liveblog)

No handshake between Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/UtBbI9DIJ4 — Doctor (@arslaniqbal122) September 14, 2025

There has been significant political tension between the two nations, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, when 26 civilians were killed by militants near Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst several calls towards Indian players to boycott the match, they reportedly held a talk with head coach Gautam Gambhir on how to handle the situation better.

India's high-voltage clash against Pakistan is their second meeting of 2025, with the two nations having previously met in the ODI format in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. On that occasion, it was India who chased down a target of 242 as Virat Kohli slammed a century.

This time around, neither Virat Kohli nor fellow veteran Rohit Sharma are present, with both having retired from the T20I format.

Instead, the responsibility will fall on Suryakumar Yadav and co. to steer India's ship in the Asia Cup 2025. The last time India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup in the T20I format, it was Pakistan who won, in the Super Four stage in 2022.

The Group A match between India and Pakistan will be vital for the fate of the group, as the winner will all but confirm progression to the Super Four.

The encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday could be the first of three clashes between the two nations in the space of two weeks. Should they both qualify from Group A, they will face again in the Super Four. If both nations make it to the final, they will face off for a third time.