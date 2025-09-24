Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu backed Abhishek Sharma as an all-format opening batter. Abhishek played a pivotal role in India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Super Four match on Sunday in Dubai. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Later, India chased down the target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Abhishek played a brilliant knock of 74 off just 39 balls. His knock included six boundaries and five massive sixes.

Apart from Abhishek, his opening partner Shubman Gill also scored 47 off 28 balls as the duo stitched a 105-run partnership.

Sidhu stated that he wishes to see the duo of Gill and Abhishek in all the formats. He even went on to say that Abhishek can be the next Virender Sehwag.

"I want to see this Punjabi pair in all formats. Abhishek Sharma should be groomed to play every format, because if you play him across formats another Virender Sehwag will be born. I'm dead sure of it. Everyone always knew Shubman Gill was born to win hearts. But Abhishek, when it comes to hitting sixes, I've never seen anyone better than him," Sidhu said in a video posted on Instagram.

Sidhu, who is also a renowned commentator, lauded captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their decision making in the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Bringing in Shivam Dube, full credit for that goes to our captain Suryakumar Yadav and also to Gautam Gambhir. This Suryakumar and Gambhir pairing is doing an amazing job," he added.

After his brilliant knock against Pakistan, Abhishek spoke about the aggression he showed against the bowlers.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," said Abhishek.