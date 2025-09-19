Afghanistan couldn't continue their journey in the Asia Cup 2025 despite Mohammad Nabi's incredible 22-ball 60 against Sri Lanka in a Group B clash on Thursday. The 40-year-old Nabi proved that age is just a number as he took Lankan bowlers to cleaners, especially Dunith Wellalage, who was hit for 5 sixes in a single over by the Afghan veteran. However, Nabi was left stunned as a few reporters informed him that Wellalage's father died due to a heart attack, reportedly during the same time when the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match had entered the mid-innings break.

Wellalage himself was not informed about the tragedy during the match, with his team reportedly deciding to delay passing the information to the player until the end. Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya was seen consoling Wellalage after the game, after being informed of his father's death.

Even as Nabi got to know that the bowler he took to cleaners in the match, lost his father in the same game, he too was shell-shocked.

"Wellalage's father passed away," a reporter could be heard saying in a video to Nabi. "By heart attack, just during mid-break of the match."

The moment when Mohamed Nabi was informed about the sudden demise of Dunith Wellalage's father. Mohamed Nabi hit 5 sixes of Dunith Wellalage's bowling in the last over of Afghanistan's innings.

Nabi also took to social media to share his condolences on the tragedy. "Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stay strong Brother

Kusal Mendis was the player of the match for Sri Lanka, helping the team chase down the target of 170 runs with 8 balls to spare. Mendis scored 74 runs off 52 balls while also remaining unbeaten. Kamindu Mendis also gave him ample support towards the end of the game, scoring 26 runs off 13 balls.

Sri Lanka captain Asalanka was really pleased with his team's performance in the game that enabled them to confirm Super 4s spot.

"I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. Pacers did the job. Only the last over went wrong for us. Thushara is a phenomenal guy. He bowls two or three overs in the powerplay and does the role for the country. (Kusal) Perera was outstanding with the catches. We want to be the best fielding side in T20Is. You need to catch everything in the shorter format. Our supporters support us more in foreign countries," he said after the game.