Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth has opened up on Sanju Samson's future in the Indian T20I team, amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. On Wednesday, Samson was named in India's playing XI for their tournament opener against the UAE, ending days of suspense over the same. However, Srikkanth questioned Samson's inclusion in the middle-order, as he has been opening the batting for India in the format over the past 12 months or so.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth was of the opinion that the team management might be plotting Shreyas Iyer's return to the side by playing Samson at no. 5.

"I somehow feel by making Sanju bat at 5, they are making way for Shreyas Iyer to return to the side. Sanju hasn't batted much at 5 and he shouldn't bat at that position either. It will dent his confidence batting at No. 5. I am not too happy for him. To Sanju, I would warn him by saying that this is his last chance. I would also tell him if he fails to score in the next or three innings at this position, Shreyas Iyer will replace him," said Srikkanth.

Srikkanth suggested that playing Samson as a finisher doesn't make any sense as India already have the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in their ranks.

"They are playing Sanju Samson in the middle-order. Are they going to use him as the finisher? No. That'll be Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. So, Samson will play at 5. Will he deliver? That's a question mark. You've accommodated Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma. It is fine for this Asia Cup but what will happen in the T20 World Cup?" he added.

Srikkanth also criticised the management for dropping pacer Arshdeep Singh from the XI, calling it a 'strange' call.

"Very, very strange selection. Arshdeep Singh is the T20 player of the year and yet he didn't feature in the 11. Of course, Pakistan is another mediocre side so this bowling attack should be enough for them. They'll play the same 11 only against Pakistan. If I were the selector, the only way to convince Arshdeep Singh would be telling him that he is the world's number one bowler but that these conditions are not suitable for him," Srikkanth pointed out.