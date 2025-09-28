India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a perfect send-off to Pakistan's Haris Rauf after castling him in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 18th over as Bumrah uprooted the Pakistan pacer's off-stump with a yorker. What followed up was a strong response from the Indian pace spearhead, following Rauf's provoking gestures in the Super Four match between the two sides last week. Rauf was even fined 30 per cent of his match fees for the rude and aggressive gesture.

Bumrah mimicked a "plane crashing down", and had a wry smile on his face. The incident went viral on social media.

Bumrah celebration against Rauf



Giving it back .pic.twitter.com/TsqJ4J9Gbx — S.Bhai33 (@HPstanno1) September 28, 2025

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reacted to Bumrah's gesture with a social media post on X.

"Flight land Kara di Bumrah ne," Pathan wrote on X.

Flight land Kara di Bumrah ne. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2025

India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 in the Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.

Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan."

(With PTI Inputs)