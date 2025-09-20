Irfan Pathan has responded after former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi targeted him. Pathan caused quite a stir when he revealed a war of words with Afridi during his playing days. Afridi, who is well known for making controversial comments, completely denied that Pathan made certain remarks against him and challenged him to talk to him face-to-face. Afridi has been quite vocal about the ongoing 'handshake' controversy in the Asia Cup 2025, and his comments have caused massive harm to his credibility as an expert. "Main usko mard manta hoon jo samne khara hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maza aayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda. (I believe in those who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind someone's back, but I only respect those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply)," Afridi said on the Pakistani TV channel Samaa TV. In reply to that, Pathan wrote on X: "Aap log sahi kehte hain: 'Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain.'"

Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain.' — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2025

The controversy began when Pathan revealed a heated interaction between the two cricketers back in 2006. "During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were traveling together. Afridi came up and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me how I was," Pathan told Lallantop. "Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat was available here. He told me meat from different animals was available. After this, I asked whether dog meat was available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and asked the reason behind my statement. I pointed at Afridi and said that he has eaten dog meat, which is why he is barking like one," Pathan further added.