The intense social media campaign over the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 to be boycotted has reportedly reached the players in the dressing room. A report has claimed that Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and other players in the team are 'shaken' by what's being said ahead of the high-profile clash between the two arch-rivals on Sunday. With most of the players in the team being young and extensive users of social media, the 'boycott calls' for the match have reportedly made them quite nervous.

According to a report in the Times of India, the players even held a talk with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the support staff, in a bid to calm themselves and seek advice on how to handle the situation better. Though some of the players in the team have featured against Pakistan before, too, the nature of talks outside the cricket stadium has made this an extraordinary situation for them as well.

The tensions in the dressing room became evident as the management decided to send assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate to the match press conference on Saturday. Ideally, either the head coach Gambhir or captain Suryakumar should've attended the press conference, considering the stature of the match and the occasion.

When Ten Doeschate was asked if the players would carry their emotions on the field for the match, he said: "Yes, I think they will."

"It is a very sensitive issue. I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feelings of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government's stance is.

The intensity of the boycott talks on social media has been increasing with every passing hour. Ten Doeschate, despite being from the Netherlands, said that he understands the feelings of people amid the political turmoil.

"We're aware of people's feelings. At the same time, we will put it behind us, and the guys will get a chance to play for their country again tomorrow. They will be as professional and focused as they can be given the circumstances," he said.

Before signing off, Tend Doeschate also spoke of the message from head coach Gambhir to his players for the Pakistan clash.

"We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti's message has just been very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control.

"Just trying to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things. The guys are professional enough now. I'm sure individuals have different levels of feeling on the spectrum of where they feel the whole situation is. But the messaging has been to just focus on the cricket and try to just focus on the one game tomorrow."