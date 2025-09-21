India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE Telecast: All eyes will be on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday evening. After the first group stage clash, which India won by seven wickets in a one-sided manner, the two arch-rivals will be gearing up for this high-profile clash in Dubai that could play a massive role in deciding their role in the final. A lot happened off the field due to the 'handshake row' between both sides after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with Pakistan during their group stage clash. India would be aiming to reassert their dominance over Pakistan, just like it has over the years, while the Men in Green would be aiming to use all the off-the-field controversies as fuel and perhaps spring a surprise or two. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place 7:30 PM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in the UK?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)