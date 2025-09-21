Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: After completing the Group Stage with all three wins, India are set to face the arch-rivals Pakistan again in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Both the teams earlier met in the Group Stage and that encounter became a controversial one. From the boycott calls to the 'no-handshake row', the match was marred with controversies. As Suryakumar Yadav and co won the previous clash by seven wickets, Pakistan are highly likely to put up a strong fight in today's match. (Live Scorecard)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Live Updates -

Sep 21, 2025 12:50 (IST)
Share

IND vs PAK Live: R Sai Kishore On India vs Pakistan Super 4s Clash

Young Indian spinner R Sai Kishore, who plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, to IANS:

"There's a lot of importance attached to this game. I don't follow what's currently trending on social media, but I feel there's a lot of hype, and I'll definitely be tuned into the match- all 40 overs. The Indian team is very strong, so naturally the competition might sometimes favour them, and perhaps that's why there's less hype about the clash," Sai Kishore told IANS.

"But it's only because of how strongly Team India has played and delivered. It's very evident. Surya, as captain, has been phenomenal," the spinner added.

Sep 21, 2025 12:41 (IST)
Share

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live: India's Likely Playing XI

There remain some suspense over Axar Patel's place in the team due to the injury he sustained. He will likely to be fit for the match. If not, Arshdeep Singh is likely to be drafted in his place. 

India's likely playing XI for Pakistan clash: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sep 21, 2025 12:30 (IST)
Share

Asia Cup 2025 Live: Mohsin Naqvi On Press Conference Cancellation

For the second time in this tournament, Pakistan didn't send anyone for the pre-match press conference. When PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was asked about this decision, he said that he would soon talk, but refused to specify the reason behind the act.

Sep 21, 2025 12:12 (IST)
Share

India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Pakistan's Press Conference Snub Hints At Renewed Drama

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s clash between India and Pakistan. The handshake row from last Sunday's match between the two teams has continued to make headlines, especially because of Pakistan's off-the-field antics. Adding fuel to fire, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of the India clash. The move hints at fresh drama unfolding today!

