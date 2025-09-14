The stage is set. The players are ready. However, one thing that makes India vs Pakistan matches a memorable watch is the hype among the fans, which is completely missing. The Asia Cup 2025, Group A encounter between the two teams will take on Sunday in Dubai but this year, the contest got marred by the boycott calls. All this began with the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, where 26 tourists lost their lives. Since then, fans and even some former cricketers have been raising their voices to boycott India's any kind of activity with Pakistan.

Despite the boycott calls, the BCCI got a nod from the Indian government and the Indian team is now ready to face the arch-rivals on Sunday. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let's have a look at the head-to-head records and some other stats of India vs Pakistan's Asia Cup matches.

Head-to-Head

Number of match played (both ODI and T20I): 19

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 6

No result/abandoned: 3

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20I stats:

In the T20Is of Asia Cup, India have been a dominating force against Pakistan. Both the teams have faced each other thrice, with the last meeting in the Super Four of the 2022 edition.

1st match was played in 2016 in Mirpur, where India emerged victorious by five wickets. After six years in 2022, both India and Pakistan faced each other again in the T20Is of Asia Cup in the group stage. In that clash, India won by five wickets.

However, in their third and the latest meeting in the T20Is of Asia Cup, Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the Super Four match in Dubai.

Pakistan Highest Score in Asia Cup - T20I

Pakistan scored a whopping total of 193/2 in 20 overs against Hong Kong in the 2022 edition in Sharjah.

India Highest Score in Asia Cup - T20I

India scored 212/2 in 20 overs against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition in Dubai. In that match, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as India won the game by 101 runs, the biggest win margin in the Asia Cup T20I history.