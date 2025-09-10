Indian cricket team batter Abhishek Sharma stunned everyone by slamming '25-30 sixes' during batting practice ahead of Asia Cup 2025 opener against United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abhishek was the highlight of India's training session as he looked in sublime touch. During the optional training session, he relied on hand-eye coordination to slam huge sixes against the net bowlers. According to PTI, the batter ended up hitting 25 to 30 sixes during the session in a display that will surely give him a lot of confidence.

Ahead of Asia Cup, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made his intentions clear as he said that he will not curb the aggression in his players and will look to take the field 'on the front foot'.

“Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. Without aggression, I do not believe one can play this sport. And I am sure, I am very excited to take the field on the front foot.”

In response, Pakistan captain Salman Agha also echoed similar sentiments.

“Well, you do not need to say anything to any player. Everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive,” he said during the press conference.

Suryakumar also had a hilarious response when asked about India's 'favourites' tag.

“Who said that? (favourites) I have not heard it. You have played in this format and you know how your preparations are. If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field. We are playing Twenty20 as a team after a long time,” he said.

On Sanju Samson potentially missing out on selection, SKY said - “I will message you the whole team, sir. We are taking good care of him. Do not worry, we will take the right decision tomorrow.”