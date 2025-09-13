Indian cricket team batting coach Sitanshu Kotak opened up about not playing Arshdeep Singh in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE. Majority of fans as well as experts were convinced that the fast bowler will be a part of the playing XI but India opted for Jasprit Bumrah as the only specialist pacer. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya were used as part-time options with the team going with three spinners instead. When asked about Arshdee's exclusion, Kotak said that there is no agenda when it comes to such decisions and made it clear that the team selection will take place keeping in mind what is best for the side.

"Because, the first discussion we have with the head coach and the captain is that obviously, these 15 are like this, everyone deserves to play," Kotak told reporters.

"If any player is not playing, it will be difficult for him because he will feel missed out. But, at the end of the day, it's a team sport. So, everyone knows that there is no agenda, there is no personal liking, disliking.

"Whatever is best for the team, captain and head coach will decide and do that. And I don't think there is any doubt in anybody's mind. So, whoever is not playing, they are always trying to help the guys who are playing," he added.

The comments came after several experts were not happy with Arshdeep not getting a chance.

On the other hand, Kotak said that although Sanju Samson has not batted much at No. 5 or 6 in the past, he believes that the batter has the talent to bat at any position.

"See, Sanju has not batted a lot at No. 5 or 6. But that doesn't mean that he can't do it. So, I think Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number. So, according to the requirement of the team, captain and head coach will decide. And he is more than happy to bat at any number," Kotak told reporters.