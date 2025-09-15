India once again showed their dominant side and registered a seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Dubai. Despite all the boycott calls in the entire country, Team India went ahead with the match and gave a dominating performance as they chased down a paltry target of 128 runs in just 15.5 overs. However, the scenes which took place after the match grabbed everyone's attention. After clinching the victory, Suryakumar Yadav and co went straight to the dressing room, snubbing the customary handshake with Team Pakistan.

In a video going viral on social media, Pakistan players were seen waiting for the Indian team to shake hands. But, the Indian players quickly rushed back to the dressing room, avoiding any kind of friendly interaction with the arch-rivals.

Speaking about the handshake snub, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Team India for this gesture, calling it "disheartening".

"I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political. Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. Hum ne acchi statement di hai aapkee liye. Hum bohut kuchh bol sakte hai. Hoti rehte hain ladayi jhagre, ghar me bhi ho jaati hain. (Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace.)" said Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar crying over the handshake saga Same guy was chilling with Asim Munir & Afridi months back. Well done Surya – strike as deep as Nur Khan Air Base! 🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK #IndianCricket #IndiaVsPakistan #aisacup2025 #indvspak2025 https://t.co/6O4XkugN8U pic.twitter.com/t9V8pCk0U8 — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) September 15, 2025

As per a report, it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who came up with the handshake snub idea. Gambhir reportedly advised the Indian players against engaging in a handshake with the Pakistani players and also asked them not to have any verbal exchanges with the archrivals, according to a report in Telecom Asia Sport.