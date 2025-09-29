The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai was a perfect thriller. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side ended up wining the contest with just two balls to spare. It went down to the wire but Tilak Varma's calmness helped India through in the tricky chase of 147 runs. During a candid interaction with NDTV, India captain Suryakumar was quite honest in admitting that he too was feeling the pressure during the high-octane encounter. He added that his heartbeat must be around 150 beats per minute.

"Had there been a heart-rate monitor, it would have shown my heartbeat over 150 for sure. I was walking inside the dressing room in the 11th or 12th over. After that I never stopped inside. Whatever moments came in the game, my heartbeat was really fast," Suryakumar told NDTV in a candid chat.

At the breaks during India's bowling, Suryakumar Yadav was often seen giving pep-talk to his players in a huddle. When asked what were his words for India teammates during the Pakistan innings after Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman's fiery start, he said, "Batters do make runs and win matches, but I feel bowlers win you tournaments. It was the same situation here (113 for 1) and in the next seven overs they were all out for 146.

"I told them that 'You all have been in this situation before even while playing for Team India, your respective states and franchises (in the Indian Premier League)'. I told this to all of them who have been playing cricket for the past ten years. 'You guys know how to pull things back. The calmer you are, the easier it is for you to deliver'. Those overs bowled after that changed the match completely."

In the chase of 147, India were reduced to 20 for 3 at the end of four overs, but Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 helped India register a comeback win to stun Pakistan.

"There were some hiccups in the chase later, but it is the final, big occasion, you expect these things to happen. But there are players who absorb the pressure, like Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. These all things add up," the skipper said.

"I am at a position from where I should make players who could play for the next 10 years for India.