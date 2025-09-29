Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has landed himself in trouble once again as a video of him aggressively celebrating India batter Abhishek Sharma's wicket in the Asia Cup 2025 final went viral on social media. This comes days after the 31-year-old was fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his aggressive celebration in the Super Four match against India. However, he repeated his gesture after taking Abhishek's catch off Faheem Ashraf's bowling in the second over of India's 147-run chase. In a viral video, Rauf was seen making the same gesture.

No Shame on Haris Rauf face



His celebration after Shubman Gill catch.

Celebration>>>>>>>performance pic.twitter.com/Ktx8raXdmj — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 28, 2025

It remains to be seen if he will get penalised once again for his action.

On Friday, Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fees, while his teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his controversial celebration.

The BCCI had officially lodged a complaint with ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft against the duo.

During the Asia Cup final on Sunday, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a perfect send-off to Rauf after dismissing him.

Bumrah brought out a flight-landing gesture after uprooting Rauf's middle-stump.

India had the last laugh as they edged out Pakistan by five wickets to lift the Asia Cup.

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69, following India's top-order collapse.

On a two-paced pitch, Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded India's stunning turnaround by claiming four wickets, including three scalps in a game-changing 17th over, as Pakistan collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs - losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

The crafty troika of Kuldeep, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy ran riot by sharing eight wickets as reckless aerial shots led to Pakistan's dramatic slide. Kuldeep, who went from 23 runs in his first two overs to picking four wickets for just seven runs in his next two overs, was backed by Axar, Chakaravarthy and Bumrah taking two wickets apiece.

Coming in with India reeling at 20/3, Tilak delivered an innings of poise and precision under pressure to hit three fours and four sixes in a knock to be remembered for ages. While others faltered, Varma stood tall by anchoring the chase and dished out a masterclass in timing and temperament.

(With IANS Inputs)