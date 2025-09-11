Former India batter Aakash Chopra has questioned pacer Arshdeep Singh's exclusion from the team's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday. India decided to go with three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube shared the fast-bowling duties with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. While the UAE was no match for the dominant Indian team, the playing combination left Chopra disappointed and baffled.

Chopra went on to compare the T20I stats of Arshdeep and Bumrah, highlighting how the former has better numbers in the format than the latter.

"Arshdeep Singh. 99 wickets, Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets and better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India," Chopra said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

For the unversed, Arshdeep is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format with 99 scalps.

Speaking on India's decision to play Bumrah ahead of Arshdeep, Chopra further highlighted that the team is sticking to the tactics that helped them win the Champions Trophy at the same venue earlier this year.

"I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI. That was in March. That was dusty. I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. But this is September, and they have gone with the same tactic, albeit in a different format. Is that actually the way India is going to plan? You have to pick your best team," he added.

Recapping the match, Kuldeep's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

Kuldeep didn't show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.