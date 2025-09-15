Head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about India's decision to snub the handshake with Team Pakistan after the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets after putting up a dominating show. After hitting the winnings runs, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, along with his batting Shivam Dube, avoided any interaction with the Pakistan players and headed straight to the dressing room. As the Pakistan team kept waiting, the entire Indian team went inside dressing room and shut the door.

In a video going viral on social media, the players were seen climbing up the stairs to enter the dressing room. As soon as Suryakumar Yadav inched closer, Gambhir gave a pat on his back, making fans curious about his gesture.

Pakistan waited for handshake but India went to the dressing room and closed the doors- Brutual pic.twitter.com/sLEwce80DD — Megh Updates™ (@MeghUpdates) September 14, 2025

Suryakumar played a brilliant knock of 47 off 37 balls and played a pivotal role in India's victory over Pakistan.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the match, Gambhir dedicated this victory to the armed forces and all the people who lost their live in the Pahalgam tragedy.

"This match (against Pakistan) was important because as a team we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims of the Pahalgam attack. More importantly, we want to thank the armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor. And I am sure we will try and make the country proud and make the country happy," said Gambhir.

The head coach also spoke about the performance of the Indian bowlers and lauded them for brilliantly restricting Pakistan at 127/9.

"You can't ask for a better performance than this. Especially the way the bowlers bowled. If you restrict the opposition to 128, the way the spinners, Jasprit Bumrah and all the bowlers bowled... You obviously back your batting line-up. The way we started was very, very important. That is what good teams do. They turn up day in and day out and keep doing the right things," said Gambhir.