A fan favorite on social media, Sanju Samson's name in India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE on Wednesday was a sigh of relief for many. However, after India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, decided to bowl first, fans knew they would need to wait to understand what role the wicket-keeper batter would be given in the batting unit. After the UAE was bowled out for a meager 57 runs, fans' fears intensified, thinking Samson might not even get to bat.

When it was India's turn to bat, it was the expected pairing of Abhishek Sharma and the newly appointed vice-captain, Shubman Gill, who walked out to the middle. Abhishek departed after scoring 30 runs off 16 balls, but what happened next left many baffled.

It was widely understood that Samson would no longer open alongside Abhishek, as Gill isn't considered an effective batter in the shortest format if he doesn't open. There was, however, a belief among a section of the cricketing fraternity that Samson would take up the No. 3 role if Gill opened the batting for India. Yet, when Abhishek was dismissed, it was skipper Suryakumar who walked out to bat.

The situation, therefore, has proved that Samson will need to adapt his game and become a middle-order batter, possibly in the No. 5 or No. 6 position. On the team sheet, Samson's number in the batting order was No. 5.

Much like Gill, Samson remains a batter who does better justice to his talent when playing as an opening batter. That role, however, already seems to be over for him.

As an opening batter, Samson has an average of 34.75 in the shortest format with a strike rate of 182. Even at No. 3, his average is a solid 38.6, but it drops to 19.3 at the No. 4 position.

In T20s, Samson has batted at the No. 5 position or lower on a handful of occasions. His average at the No. 5 position is just 11.3, and his strike rates at the No. 4 or No. 5 roles are also considerably lower than when batting in the top 3 positions.

Samson even tried taking up a middle-order slot in the Kerala Cricket League (a state-level T20 tournament) before the start of the Asia Cup, but that stunt also was a failure.

At present, it doesn't look like the batter has any option but to adapt and try to replicate the same performances that made him a certain starter in the Indian team as an opening batter.

Considering the low quality of teams and poor competition in the Asia Cup, India are outright favourites to win the title. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar have a big Samson riddle to resolve for the T20 World Cup next year.