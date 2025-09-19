Sri Lanka cricketer Dunith Wellalage had a personal tragedy to deal with during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan on Thursday. Dunith's father, Suranga Wellalage, reportedly died due to a heart attack while the Sri Lanka star was engaged in a cricketing contest against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Though the islanders emerged triumphant in the contest, Dunith came to know of the most tragic news after the conclusion of the match. A video has emerged on social media in which Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya could be seen breaking the tragic news to Wellalage on the field.

The video shows Jayasuriya and Wellalage engaging in a chat, with the Sri Lanka coach putting his hand around the player's shoulder, consoling him about the tragedy in his family.

No son should go through this



Jayasuriya & team manager right after the game communicated Dinuth Wellalage the news of his father's passing away.pic.twitter.com/KbmQrHTCju — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 18, 2025

"Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's," former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said while commentating on Sony Sports Network.

"Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage," he added.

Dunith's father Suranga was also a cricketer who led the Prince of Wales College, though he couldn't represent the national team.

Wellalage didn't have the best of game against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka's final Group B game in the Asia Cup. The bowler went for 49 runs in 4 overs, while only picking a solitary wicket. He was hit for 5 sixes in a single over by Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi, who scored 60 runs from 22 balls in the match. Despite Afghanistan's valiant efforts, it was the Sri Lankan team that prevailed.