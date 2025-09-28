The Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan turnd out to be a tense and controversial affair. The two arch-rivals faced each other for the third time in the tournament on Sunday in Dubai. During Pakistan's innings, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav grabbed attention with an appeal for "obstructing the field" against Salman Ali Agha. The incident occurred on the first delivery of the 16th over. Salman played a shot towards extra cover, off Axar Patel's bowling and ran for two runs.

Surya, who collected the ball, threw it towards the striker's end in an attempt to run Salman out. However, the throw struck Salman while he was completing the second run.

Suryakumar immediately ran towards the umpire and appealed for obstruction of the field. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire. Replays showed that Salman had not changed his running path deliberately, and he was rightfully declared not out.

Earlier in the day, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

In an interesting move, Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with both captains separately. This was done after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Asian Cricket Council to appoint neutral presenters for the title clash.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar explained his decision to bowl first. He also confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would miss the final due to a niggle.

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and it tends to get better under lights. We've been batting well first, but today we want to chase. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the pitches here. The brand of cricket we've played over the last 5-6 games has been excellent. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Bumrah, Dube, and Rinku come in," said Surya.

(With PTI inputs)