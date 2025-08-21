Former Indian cricket team star Madan Lal was surprised by the BCCI selectors removing Hardik Pandya from vice-captaincy for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill was appointed as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's deputy and according to some reports, he is all set to become the next T20I captain in the near future. Hardik was the vice-captain of the T20 team during the 2024 World Cup but since then, Axar Patel was given the role. However, following the announcement, Madan Lal wondered what the reason behind the decision could be and also questioned the move to not include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad.

“(On Gill) I agree with them. I am with the selectors… Kya Kaaran hai usko hataya gaya hai (I don't know why Hardik Pandya has been removed). But Gill is a good choice as he is performing well. In the coming time, it is possible that Gill will play in all three formats,” Madan Lal told ANI.

“Sometimes you feel surprised that a player like Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in the team. Jaiswal, anyway, plays attacking cricket. He even plays brilliantly in Test matches. I don't know, they've given him rest or they are looking at something, and like that,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif backed the return of Shubman Gill into the T20Is set-up as a vice-captain, though he added that it makes Sanju Samson's chances of cracking into the final eleven "tough".

Gill's entry into the T20Is set up after over a year of a heavy schedule of red-ball cricket and ODIs was a massive talking point coming out of the squad announcement. With his entry as a vice-captain, he is guaranteed to play all the matches, which means the top-order currently occupied and well-settled by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav is up for a change.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said about Samson, "I think Sanju Samson's place in the XI is tough. Like they said, when the team reaches the UAE, they will see how the teams and players are performing. In that way, the XI will be made. If Sanju Samson cannot come in the top 4, which I believe at the moment. There will be Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open. Tilak Varma will play at number three; his record is brilliant for India. And Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number four."

