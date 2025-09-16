Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash. Bangladesh are playing their final Group B match, and need a victory to keep their Super Four hopes alive. Both teams beat Hong Kong in their opening matches, but Bangladesh's defeat to Sri Lanka has made this match a must-win one for them. On the other hand, victory for Afghanistan will guarantee their qualification to the Super Four. Afghanistan can stay alive even if they lose.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, September 16 (IST, BST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST, 8:30 PM BST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India, and T-Sports and Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India and Toffee in Bangladesh.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)