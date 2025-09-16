Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates, Asia Cup: The crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is about to get underway in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh have reached 24/0 after 3 overs, with Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim at the crease. Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, dropped Saif on zero, nearly grabbing a one-handed catch. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bat, and also announced four changes to their playing XI from their defeat against Sri Lanka. It is a must-win match for Bangladesh, who need a victory to keep their hopes of Super Four qualification alive. On the other hand, Afghanistan can clinch Super Four qualification with a victory, having sealed a big win over Hong Kong in their first match. If Afghanistan win, Sri Lanka will advance to the Super Four from Group B. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh XI vs Afghanistan: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c/wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan playing XI vs Bangladesh: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: