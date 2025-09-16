Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates, Asia Cup: The crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is about to get underway in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh have reached 24/0 after 3 overs, with Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim at the crease. Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, dropped Saif on zero, nearly grabbing a one-handed catch. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bat, and also announced four changes to their playing XI from their defeat against Sri Lanka. It is a must-win match for Bangladesh, who need a victory to keep their hopes of Super Four qualification alive. On the other hand, Afghanistan can clinch Super Four qualification with a victory, having sealed a big win over Hong Kong in their first match. If Afghanistan win, Sri Lanka will advance to the Super Four from Group B. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh XI vs Afghanistan: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c/wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
Afghanistan playing XI vs Bangladesh: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Bangladesh survive DRS!
Close! Fazalhaq Farooqi's inswinger traps Tanzid Hasan on the pads, big appeal, but the umpire gives not out. Farooqi urges Rashid to take the review, and it was close! Umpire's call in the end, so Afghanistan retain their review. Tanzid survives narrowly.
And the next ball goes for 4! Over mid-on, into the fence.
BAN 20/0 (2.5)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Edged, 4! Confusion!
Confusion between the Afghanistan wicket-keeper and slip fielder! Edged by Tanzid, and the ball runs away for 4 right between Gurbaz and Gulbadin. Next ball, wider of the first slip and another boundary!
BAN 16/0 (2.3)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR!
First boundary for Bangladesh! Good shot by Saif against Omarzai, who dropped him moments earlier. Saif targets the on-side, no fielder in the deep, and a boundary through the square-leg region. Clever shot.
BAN 8/0 (1.3)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Nearly a stunner!
Azmatullah Omarzai drops Saif Hassan! Driven by Saif, and Omarzai nearly pulls off a one-handed stunner at short cover. But Saif survives. Just 2 runs from the first over by Farooqi. Solid start for Afghanistan.
BAN 2/0 (1)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Match underway
We are LIVE! Saif Hassan is on strike, facing left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. First one swings away, second one swings back in and hits Saif on the pads! Big appeal, but umpire stays unmoved. Afghanistan don't take the DRS. It seemed to be going down the leg-side.
BAN 0/0 (0.2)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Here come the players!
The players are out onto the field. We'll have the national anthems now. We're just moments away from the start of action. It'll be interesting to see who opens the batting for them. They'll have their work cut out against the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat!
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat! Litton Das states that they're very excited to play today. He says that the pitch at Abu Dhabi appears to be on the slower side, and a score of 160 should be a good one. 4 changes for Bangladesh!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Bangladesh's poor display against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh failed to impress against Sri Lanka in their previous match. Although they recovered from 53/5 to post a total of 139, they were made to pay the price for some costly dropped catches as Sri Lanka chased it down in just 14.4 overs.
As a result, they now face a must-win scenario against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Toss in 15 minutes!
We are just 15 minutes away from toss time at the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. With the match being played in Abu Dhabi, it will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides to do.
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Afghanistan on a high
Afghanistan overcame a few early hiccups to clinch a big win over Hong Kong in their first Group B match. Starring for them was Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, with the latter smashing the fastest-ever fifty by an Afghan batter as well.
Even if they lose today, they can still qualify to the Super Four.
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Do-or-die scenario for Bangladesh
The equation is simple: Bangladesh must win this match. After a heavy loss to Sri Lanka in their previous match, Bangladesh need to win to keep their Super Four hopes alive. If they lose, they get knocked out, with both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka sealing qualification.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. A crucial, crucial clash on the cards today, particularly for Bangladesh. It's the final Group B match for them, and a must-win one!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.