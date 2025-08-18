The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made some tough decisions as it announced the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The country's top stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were snubbed by the selectors, with a different category of players being preferred. Yet, Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector Aaqib Javed is confident of this Pakistan team beating Team India, the reigning T20 world champions, in the Asia Cup. Javed said that the current Pakistan team, despite its woeful performances in the recent past, has what it takes to beat the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team.

"Pakistan's T20 team can beat India. India vs Pakistan matches are always huge. This 17-member squad can defeat any team. We shouldn't put pressure on them, but I have high hopes for this squad," Javed said at a media conference.

The PCB has put its trust in many younger stars, whose selections have come at the cost of some of the veterans of the game. As per Javed, the Pakistan Super League played a big role in helping the board zero in on player selections.

"It's not that we are completely sidelining them. The current choices reflect how a player develops. I've given examples of Sahibzada Farhan, Saim, and Fakhar. Sahibzada made a comeback, Saim initially struggled but later created an impact," he stated.

"You can't put a stamp on any player's career-opportunities are always there. Right now, they're gaining experience in leagues like the Big Bash and PSL. Whoever performs will play, and only those who perform deserve to play," Javed added.

Javed also shed light on Babar's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad and a potential comeback route.

"There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on."

"A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider."