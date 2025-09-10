Asia Cup 205 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs UAE Live Streaming: India vs UAE - all Indian cricket team fans are waiting for the match to start. Current T20 World Cup champions India will open their campaign in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup with a Group A fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As the team gears up for its first T20I outing after nearly seven months, captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir still have a few key decisions to make, especially around the batting order and playing eleven's balance. (LIVE Updates: India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 | Follow here)

India vs UAE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, September 10 (IST).

Where will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match for free?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)