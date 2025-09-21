Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Super Four Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan is once again here at the Asia Cup 2025. After the last India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 ended in Suryakumar Yadav-led team's favour, it remains to be seen what happens today. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be watched by millions. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. Pakistan floundered against India's spin magic, especially Kuldeep Yadav, at the same venue and succumbed to a landslide 7-wicket defeat in the group stage last week. The left-arm wrist spinner dismantled Pakistan's attack, scything the wickets of Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz to return with figures of 3/18. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast, India vs Pakistan Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Sunday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be held?

What time will the India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast start?

The India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs Pakistan Super Four match, Asia Cup 2025 Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

