India captain Suryakumar Yadav showed great sportsmanship in the team's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on Wednesday by recalling Junaid Siddique after he was given out. Junaid found himself standing outside the crease as a throw from India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson hit the stumps. The umpire deemed the UAE batter out, but Suryakumar decided to withdraw the appeal after being told that Junaid was distracted by a falling towel from Shivam Dube's waist.

Suryakumar's decision to recall Junaid didn't change much for the UAE as India comfortably won the match. But, the incident saw the India skipper being grilled over the sportsmanship call, with Aakash Chopra asking if he would've done the same if Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was in Junaid's place.

Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, however, doesn't find anything wrong with Suryakumar's act, saying 'it was the right call made'.

"It was a great call by Team India and captain Surya because Junaid was not looking for a run. I guess he was not aware of where the crease was," Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel. "As a wicketkeeper or a fielder, when you get the ball in hand, your instinct is to aim at the stumps. But it was the right call made by Team India. They have shown great character and a very good sportsman's spirit. That's what you want to see in cricket - you play hard, but you play fair."

Earlier, Aakash Chopra asserted that such acts of sportsmanship can open a can of worms, as Suryakumar would be expected to replicate such gestures against other teams in potential similar incidents.

"It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if (Pakistan's) Salman Agha was playing on 14th (of September) and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he (Suryakumar) won't do that. It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps," Chopra had said on ESPNcricinfo.

"If he was (outside the crease), it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?" he added.