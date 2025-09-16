Mohammad Yousuf, former Pakistan batter with over 17,000 international runs, did the unthinkable during a recent discussion on a Pakistani TV channel when he derogatorily referred to India captain Suryakumar Yadav as a "pig." Yousuf's comment came after Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan players following India's victory in an Asia Cup Group A match. Later, Yadav dedicated India's win to the Armed Forces and also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Yousuf repeatedly called Suryakumar Yadav a "pig" during the discussion about the handshake controversy on the channel. Even the anchor was shocked and attempted to correct him, but Yousuf continued to verbally abuse Yadav.

"India are unable to get out of their filmy world. India should be ashamed of the way they are trying to win-using umpires, torturing [Pakistan] through the match referee. It is a high note," said Yousuf on Samaa TV. He then began referring to Suryakumar as a "pig." Social media users were outraged over the comment from Yousuf, who played 288 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 3 T20Is for Pakistan between 1998 and 2010.

Now, in a post on X, Yousuf has offered an explanation:

"I didn't mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace. But why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn't that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?" he wrote.

The incident Yousuf referred to came to light during a recent interview with Irfan Pathan, where he spoke about his off-field encounters with Shahid Afridi. Although Pathan dismissed Afridi 11 times in international cricket, it was Afridi's behavior outside the field that seemed to bother him more.

"During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you, kid?'" Pathan said on Lallantop.

"I thought - since when did you become my father? He behaved like a child. I was neither talking to him nor saying anything. After this, Afridi said some bad things to me. His seat was near mine."

Pathan then made a pointed remark that completely shut Afridi down.

"Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat from different animals was available. After this, I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised and said, 'Hey Irfan, why are you saying this?'" Pathan recalled.

"I said, 'He (Afridi) must have eaten dog meat - he's been barking for so long.' After that, Afridi couldn't say anything. If he had, I would've said, 'Look, he's barking again.' He remained quiet for the entire flight. He understood from this incident that he wouldn't be able to take me on verbally. That's why he never said anything to me again."

Following the handshake controversy, Pakistan even threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025.