Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, two of Afghanistan cricket's biggest superstars, stand on the cusp of two historic milestones as they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group B contest in Dubai on Tuesday. The clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh would be a crucial one. Having kick-started their campaign with a massive win over Hong Kong, Afghanistan would be aiming to win this one to seal their Super Four spot and join Sri Lanka. However, a win for Bangladesh, who have won and lost one game each so far, could tighten up the race to Super Four in Group B. (Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates | Follow Here)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming In Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, September 16 (IST, Afghanistan Time).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST, 7 PM Afghanistan Time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India, and Moby (Lemar TV) in Afghanistan. T-Sports and Nagorik TV will live telecast the match on Bangladesh.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India and Afghanistan. In Bangladesh, Tofee App will stream the match.