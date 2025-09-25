Abhishek Sharma is the man of the moment when it comes to Indian cricket in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek has ensured a cracking start to India's innings in each of their five matches so far, piling up 248 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 206. However, Abhishek missed out on a potential century against Bangladesh on Wednesday, getting run out on 75. While Abhishek's sister, watching from the stands, was left heartbroken, legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not hide his criticism.

With Suryakumar Yadav on strike, Abhishek had attempted to sneak a quick single on the second ball of the 12th over. However, a great piece of fielding by Rishad Hossain caught Abhishek off-guard, who was sent back by Suryakumar. Abhishek fell short of his ground in the end.

The emotion in the stands was of pure disappointment as Abhishek's sister, Komal, was shown with her head in her hands.

However, Sunil Gavaskar criticised the risk taken by Abhishek, calling it needles..

"There was absolutely no need for that run. He thought there was a single there, but there was nothing in it," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Abhishek's dismissal hurt India as their scoring rate fell dramatically. Looking likely to post a score of more than 200 at one stage, India ended up scoring only 168/6 in their 20 overs.

The left-hander's onslaught not only gave India a flying start but also took him past his mentor Yuvraj Singh's tally for the most T20I innings by an Indian with five or more sixes.

Abhishek Sharma now has six such knocks, behind only India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma (13) and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (9). He also set a new Asia Cup record, hitting 17 sixes in the 2025 edition, the most ever in a single tournament across formats.