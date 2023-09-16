The Indian cricket team decided to rest both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday. Both of them were seated with the team on the sidelines of the ground and Kohli even turned water boy for the side. However, with an over to go in the Indian innings, both players started warming up for practice. While Pandya was seen taking a lap of the stadium, Kohli was padded up for batting practice. Both players will be very important for India in the final against Sri Lanka and both cricketers were hard at practice despite being rested for the game.

Shubman Gill's brilliant 121 and Axar Patel's rearguard 42 -- went in vain as India lost by six runs against Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match.

Before this match, India and Sri Lankan had already sealed their places in Sunday's final here.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy scored contrasting half-centuries to post a decent 265 for eight. In reply, India were all out for 259 in 49.5 overs. For Bangladesh, Shakib (80 off 85 balls) and Towid (54 off 81 deliveries) steadied the Bangladesh ship after early wickets.

For India, pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets between them.

Later, Gill spearheaded India's chase, scoring 121 off 133 balls with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries, while Axar made 42 off 34 balls during which he hit three fours and two sixes but still the Men in Blue fell short.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/50), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Mahedi Hasan (2/50) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs)