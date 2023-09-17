India pacer Mohammed Siraj was on top of his powers in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. After bowling a maiden over, Siraj struck four times in the same over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12/5 after the end of the 4th over. He started the over with the wicket of Pathum Nissanka (2) as Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch diving to his right. After a gap of one ball, Siraj gave marching orders to Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Asalanka (0) off consecutive deliveries. He ended the proceedings with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva (4).

In his next over, Siraj registered a five-wicket haul by cleaning up Dasun Shanaka (0).

As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the two sides bid for another Asia Cup title.

The home team made one change with all-rounder Dushan Hemantha coming in for injured Maheesh Theekshana.

Advertisement

Rain has dogged the tournament, a precursor to the ODI World Cup, and more is forecast on Sunday evening.

Sri Lanka came in as underdogs but edged out Pakistan in their last Super Four encounter to book a meeting with India in the 50-over tournament final.

The island nation won the last Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format.

Washington Sundar has replaced Axar Patel, who was injured in India's loss to Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super Four match at the same venue.

Advertisement

Sundar, an off-spinner who bats left-handed, joined the team on Saturday.

Big guns including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back in the Indian team after being rested.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to extend their Asia Cup titles to eight in ODI and T20 formats.

Monday has been kept aside as a reserve day in case of rain delays.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj