The Indian cricket team made six changes to the playing XI from the side that lost the Super 4 match against Bangladesh as the Rohit Sharma-led side take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj made their way back to the side while Washington Sundar was included in place of the injured Axar Patel. Patel played an impressive knock of 42 against Bangladesh but ended up suffering a left quadriceps strain.

"Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat," Rohit said at the toss.

Toss & Team News from Colombo



Sri Lanka have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the #AsiaCup2023 Final.



Here's our Playing XI #INDvSL



Follow the match https://t.co/xrKl5d85dN pic.twitter.com/tzLDct6Ppb — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2023

"The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him," he added when asked about the team composition.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.