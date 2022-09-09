It was the end of a 1021-day wait. In those days, Virat Kohli, one of India's most prolific scorers ever in cricket, could not hit a century. Before that drought came, Kohli scored 70 tons in international cricket. The wait for the 71st was long but it has finally ended. Against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Thursday, Kohli ultimately finished of 122* off just 61 balls, which is the highest individual T20I score for India. He surpassed Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. He has also now equalled Ricky Ponting's mark of 71 international centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has scored more tons than Kohli and Ponting in international cricket.

After the century -- his first ever in T20Is -- Kohli celebrated in a special fashion.

Watch: Virat Kohli's celebration after scoring 71st century for India

The relief on his face was there for all to see with Kohli breaking into a beaming smile as he took off his helmet.

He then went on to kiss his wedding ring after raising his bat to the supporters and his dressing room.

Talking about his celebration, Kohli said he dedicated his ton to wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.

"And I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here because of all the things that has been put into perspective by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times - that's Anushka. This hundred is dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," he said.

The moment was rather special for Kohli as in the last few months he had been facing criticism regarding his form.

Kohli spoke about how his celebration was not one of his usual pumped up, "angry" ones after reaching the three-figure mark.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November. So, those celebrations are a thing of the past," he said at the innings break.

"Actually I was a bit shocked. This was a format where I least expected a ton. I have been working hard and this is a very special moment for me and for the team as well," Kohli said.

"It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. It gave me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on my outside. They really kept my perspective right."