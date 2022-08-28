India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A fourth single in a row and at the halfway mark Pakistan are 68/2! This is slowed up on middle, Mohammad Rizwan nudges it towards short mid-wicket and gets through for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched off the front foot towards long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Rizwan is looking edgy out there. Tosses it up now, very full and around off. Rizwan looks for the slog-sweep but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This is very full and on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed stays deep in his crease and mistimes the lofted drive towards long on for just another single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tight line from Chahal. Floats it up around middle, Ahmed defends it out towards cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Rizwan shuffles a bit, gets down on one knee and heaves it against the turn towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Rizwan gives charge and drives it towards wide long off. The fielder from long off is quick to get to it and keeps it down to a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Darted into middle and leg, played onto the leg side.
8.4 overs (1 Run) BYE! Unplayable! Jadeja serves it on a nagging length, around off. The ball grips and just shoots up off the deck. The keeper is beaten as well and the batters get a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Quicker delivery, on a length and on off. Mohammad Rizwan bunts it out on the off side and scampers through for the run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle stump, driven through mid on for a single by Iftikhar Ahmed.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja starts off with a flatter delivery around off. This is stroked away towards extra cover.
Will we see a change? Yes, we will. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He replaces Hardik Pandya.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Around middle and leg, this is flicked away towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) One more! This is bowled on the pads, wristed away towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it around middle, Iftikhar Ahmed just nudges it onto the leg side and sets off for the run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed is looking confident out there. A tad shorter and outside off, Ahmed goes on the back foot and cuts it past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Rizwan attempts the paddle and mistimes it towards leg gully for a quick single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal starts off with a quicker delivery, pushed through on middle. Mohammad Rizwan gets pushed onto the back foot and manages to keep it out.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Just another single to end the over. This is banged in short and over middle, Mohammad Rizwan muscles it towards deep square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and angling into the pads, Iftikhar Ahmed pushes it out towards mid on and rotates the strike. 50 is up for Pakistan!
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Hardik drops it a bit short and offers width. Iftikhar Ahmed stands tall and just eases it through cover-point for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of middle, Iftikhar Ahmed gets squared up a bit but manages to keep it out on the off side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length and around off, Mohammad Rizwan leans forward and plays it off the outer half of the bat towards third man for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik bowls it a touch fuller and on middle and leg. Iftikhar Ahmed awkwardly plays it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Goes a touch fuller now and on off, Iftikhar Ahmed drives it towards wide mid on and scampers across for a quick single. At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are 43/2!
Iftikhar Ahmed walks out to bat at number 4.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Half an appeal and Fakhar Zaman starts walking! Avesh Khan bowls it shorter and with some heat behind it, around off. Fakhar Zaman tries to hang back and just cut it away behind point but seems to have missed it. Dinesh Karthik pouches the ball and makes a stifled appeal but Fakhar starts walking and the finger is raised. Another massive wicket for India and Avesh comes back strongly after being hit for a couple of boundaries.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Rizwan waits for it and taps it towards cover for an easy single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And now follows it up with a boundary. Fuller and straighter, Mohammad Rizwan whips it away in front of mid-wicket and finds the vacant fence.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally, Mohammad Rizwan breaks the shackles and picks up a maximum. Length again, a bit on the shorter side and outside off. Rizwan shuffles across and swats it away over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Avesh starts off with a length ball on the pads. Fakhar Zaman just tucks it away towards square leg and picks up a single.
