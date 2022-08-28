India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, angling in, around the leg pole. Khushdil Shah looks to flick this one but he misses and gets hit on his pads. A muted appeal there for LBW, but the umpire says no!
12.2 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya speeds in from over the wicket, and he serves a length ball, outside off. Khushdil Shah opes the face of the bat and guides it towards point for a single. Khushdil Shah is off the mark!
Khushdil Shah is in next.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! That dropped catch from Yuzvendra Chahal does not prove to be costly! Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack and strikes straightaway. he gets rid of Iftikhar Ahmed. A shorter ball, around middle and off. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to pull this one. But he manages to get a faint edge back to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik hops and pouches it safely. India have their third wicket!
Hardik Pandya (2-0-15-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal ends his over with a fuller one, a loopy ball, around middle. Iftikhar Ahmed eases it down to long on for a single. He retains the strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A chance goes down! A low full toss, around off. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to go over cover but miscues his shot towards the bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his hands on the ball, but he spills it out. An opportunity gone for India! Will this prove to be costly?
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Iftikhar Ahmed gets hold of this one! A fuller one, outside off, loopy as well. Iftikhar Ahmed gets down on his knee and dispatches this one over long on for a biggie.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full, quicker at 96 clicks, around middle and off. Mohammad Rizwan dances down the pitch and strokes it down to long off for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another loopy ball, very full, around middle and leg. Iftikhar Ahmed knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Yuzvendra Chahal tosses this one up, serves it full, around middle. Iftikhar Ahmed heaves it wide of long on for a brace.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja ends his over with a shorter ball, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed stays in his crease and pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Darting this on the pads now, fuller in length. Mohammad Rizwan prods forward and pushes it towards square leg. A single taken!
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back, opens the face of the bat, and taps it towards the fielder at short third man. No run there!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length now, around middle. Iftikhar Ahmed pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tight single there! Tad fuller now, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan leans forward and taps it towards cover. Ravindra Jadeja runs towards the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. A single in the end.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Nicely done! A shorter one, spinning away, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan hangs back and slashes it through point for a boundary.
