India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A jaffa to finish the over! This one shapes away, outside off, a length delivery. Mohammad Rizwan looks to drive this one but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hardik Pandya drops this one very short, around middle and off. Mohammad Rizwan goes for the pull shot but gets nothing on it.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Hardik Pandya angles this one in, a fuller one, at 136 clicks. Mohammad Rizwan works it away through mid-wicket for a brace.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan pushes this one back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Edgy runs! On a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman looks to push this away off the back foot. But the ball goes outside edge towards third man for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar Zaman greets Hardik Pandya with a boundary! Hardik Pandya begins with an overpitched delivery, outside off. Fakhar Zaman leans forward and drives it through cover for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya comes in as first change.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Arshdeep Singh pulls his length back now, and bowls it outside off. Mohammad Rizwan stays in his crease and dabs it towards the fielder at point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Attacking the stumps now, fuller ball. Mohammad Rizwan blocks it back to Arshdeep Singh.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammad Rizwan finds the gap on this occasion! Another length ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller now, outside off, at 139 clicks. Mohammad Rizwan opens the face of the bat and drives it towards cover-point. Three dots in a row!
3.2 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh serves this on a length, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan pushes it towards cover. No run there!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovey ball from Arshdeep Singh. A length ball, angling away, width on offer as well. Mohammad Rizwan prods forward and looks to drive this one but he fails to get any bat on it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers this one on a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes it off the back foot towards cover. End of a successful over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! A streaky boundary for Fakhar Zaman! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops it short again, around middle. Fakhar Zaman goes for the pull shot but the ball goes off his gloves and over the keeper's head for a boundary.
Fakhar Zaman walks in at number 3.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood! A big blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam departs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops it short, around middle and off. Babar Azam looks to pull this one. But he manages to get a top edge towards short fine leg. Arshdeep Singh there, settles under it and takes an easy catch. A massive wicket for India and it's none other than, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who provides India their first breakthrough.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, this one straightens a tad after pitching, around middle. Babar Azam knocks it to the fielder at mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Tight single! Touch fuller now, shaping away a tad, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan taps it towards mid off and scampers across to the other end. He dives in to make his ground. The throw was well away as well.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely ball! A length delivery, outside off, at 135 clicks. Mohammad Rizwan looks to have a push at it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, shot! On a good length, around off. Babar Azam presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a glorious boundary. Pakistan are off to a good start here.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Arshdeep Singh serves a length ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan taps it towards cover-point for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Darting this on his thigh pad, a length ball, at 137 kph. Babar Azam tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, angling away, width on offer as well. Babar Azam looks to cut this away but he fails to get any bat on it.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Arshdeep Singh drops it short now, down the leg side. Babar Azam ducks under it and leaves it alone. Another wide in the over.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Swinging in a tad, a good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Babar Azam taps it towards mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another length ball, angling away, wide of off, at 136 clicks. Babar Azam leaves it alone. Wide called!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh speeds in from over the wicket and he serves a length ball, angling in, around middle. Babar Azam tucks it towards square leg. A dot to begin with!
Arshdeep Singh to start from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another appeal! This time it's for a caught behind but the umpire says no. A good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan prods forward and looks to drive this one but he seems to have missed it. The Indians think otherwise and they go up for the review. The replay rolls in and UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball passes through the bat. The on-field decision stands and India lose a review.
0.5 over (1 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulls his length back now, outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets on top of the bounce and pushes it through cover for a single.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar Azam is off the mark in style! A fuller one again, around off. Babar Azam leans forward and drives it past mid off for a boundary. First boundary for Pakistan!
0.3 over (1 Run) Much fuller, angling in, on the pads. Mohammad Rizwan flicks it towards square leg for a single. Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan are up and running!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, nipping back in, around middle and off. Mohammad Rizwan looks to flick this one but he misses and gets hit high on his thigh pad. A huge shout for LBW and the umpire raises his finger! Mohammad Rizwan opts for review. Nothing on UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking indicates it was too high and missing the wicket! The decision has to be overturned.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins with a fuller ball, around the off pole. Mohammad Rizwan leans forward and blocks it out towards point.
Done with the pre-game formalities and the crowd is in full swing as the players gear up for the start of play. The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian team is seen in a huddle. The Pakistani opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan too make their way out to the middle. As usual, it will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take the new ball for India and try to get some early purchase. Let's play...
We are minutes away from the start of play! But before that, the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Pakistan first followed by the Indian national anthem.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He says that it's the right decision to bowl first as there is a good amount of grass covering on this wicket. He adds that this is a slightly different pitch from the previous game but there is plenty in it for the seamers.
Babar Azam the captain of Pakistan says that they would have bowled first, but the toss is not in his hands. But they will look to make a big score. Informs that they are going with three seamers and two spinners, and Naseem Shah is making his debut. Mention that there are some new faces and old faces in the Indian team, however, they will give it their best.
Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says he doesn't think winning the toss is important but playing well is. Adds that having played here in the last year, chasing is the way to go, and hopes that they will restrict the opposition to a getable score. Informs that unfortunately Rishabh Pant misses out and they have gone with Dinesh Karthik with Avesh Khan being the third seamer. Says that as professionals, it is more about focusing on the opponent whoever it may be, and ends by saying that they will have a bowl first.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - A loud cheer from the crowd as India have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Live visuals show that Naseem Shah has received his T20I cap from Hasan Ali. He is all set to make his T20I debut for Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
