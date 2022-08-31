After their thrilling win over Pakistan in their campaign opener, Rohit Sharma-led India now take on Hong Kong in their second game of Asia Cup 2022. The Indian team will be looking to register a win and comfortably enter the Super 4s. They will aim to keep Hong Kong away from providing any scare like the side did in the 2018 edition of the continental event. Notably, India had registered a narrow 26-run win over Hong Kong at that time as the latter had faced a batting collapse after a good start.

The selection dilemma will again be the biggest issue for the Indian team management. While Hardik Pandya was at his best in the match against Pakistan, the likes of Avesh Khan and KL Rahul failed to perform as per expectations. India might be keen to give Rishabh Pant a chance in the match against Hong Kong.

When will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match will be played on Wednesday, August 31.

Where will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match start?

The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match?

The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match be available for streaming?

The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, Group A match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)