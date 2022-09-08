India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over as this is cut to deep point.
9.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Khan skips down and works it to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off. Blocked out.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and outside off. Khan cuts it to deep point for a couple of runs.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full and outside off. Zadran pushes it to covers for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Defended back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, full and outside off. Zadran eases it to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, slower in the air. Zadran blocks it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Zadran works it to backward point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to long off for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Lofted ball, around off. Ibrahim Zadran pushes it towards long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short of length. Rashid Khan ducks it and let that ball go through to the keeper.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Rashid Khan tries to go big through the off side but misses it and the ball goes through to the keeper.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the leg stump. Rashid Khan tries to play it towards mid-wicket and the ball hits the pad.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short of length, around the leg. Ibrahim Zadran pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the leg stump. Ibrahim Zadran tries to play it towards mid-wicket but gets a leading edge and the ball falls just short of the bowler.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and on leg. Zadran flicks it to fine leg for four.
6.6 overs (0 Run) fuller length, on off. Rashid Khan blocks it off the front foot. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ends with a spell of (4-1-4-5) which includes 20 dot balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Outstanding bowling from Kumar! Five-fer for him! What a spell this is of swing bowling! Kumar serves it on a driving-length, outside off and it seams away. Azmatullah Omarzai looks to drive but splices it to covers where Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch. This is not looking good for Afghanistan.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Azmatullah Omarzai tries to go big but misses it completely and the ball goes through to the keeper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off. Azmatullah Omarzai tries to cut this one but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls towards Rishabh Pant.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Azmatullah Omarzai knocks it towards the point for no run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Azmatullah Omarzai pushes it straight towards mid-off.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, down the leg side. Azmatullah Omarzai flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Arshdeep Singh strikes now and he walks back as there are no more reviews left! A length ball, around middle and leg, swinging back in. Nabi is rooted to his crease as he looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. That looked absolutely plumb. Afghanistan have lost half their side inside the Powerplay.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the pads. Mohammad Nabi tries to push it towards mid-wicket but gets a leading edge and the ball lands in front of the cover fielder.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran pushes it towards the third man region for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That was a beauty! How did that miss the stumps! That was on a good length, swinging away. Ibrahim Zadran tries to play it towards mid-wicket but misses it and goes through to the keeper.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran plays it towards cover for no run.
