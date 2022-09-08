India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. KL Rahul drives it towards long off for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside of. KL Rahul uses his feet and pushes it towards cover for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short of length, onto the middle and leg. Virat Kohli flicks it towards the square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, onto the pads. KL Rahul pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Edged and it falls safe! Flatter ball, around off. Rahul gets on his knee as he looks to sweep but gets a top edge behind the keeper and wide of short third man for a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to deep mid-wicket by Rahul.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, around off stump. Virat Kohli goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another beautiful shot from the blade of Kohli! A loopy ball, full and outside off. Kohli skips down and goes inside-out over covers and the ball reaches to the fence.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Virat Kohli defends it towards mid off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short of length, Onto the middle. KL Rahul knocks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the off. Virat Kohli pushes it towards the short cover fielder for a quick single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short of length, outside off. Virat Kohli goes on the backfoot and dabs it towards the gully region for a quick single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, on off. KL Rahul makes room and drives it towards mid off for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on off. Virat Kohli pushes it towards long off for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Anything short and these two are taking it over! A chance though! This is short and around off. Kohli pulls it flat and to deep mid-wicket. Ibrahim Zadran there was standing a few inches ahead of the ropes. He mistimes his jump and lets the ball through his right hand and over the ropes for a biggie. It will count as a chance..
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short, on off. KL Rahul goes back and punches it towards long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on the pads. Virat Kohli tucks it towards short fine leg for a single.
Change. Mohammad Nabi to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short of length, outside off. Virat Kohli pushes it towards long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, turning in. KL Rahul knocks it towards long on for a single.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS HUGE! Touch short from Khan, around off and Rahul is quick to get on the back foot. He pulls it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the stumps. KL Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, outside off. KL Rahul pushes it towards mid off.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short, wide outside off. Virat Kohli knocks it towards deep cover for a single.
Change. Rashid Khan is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one. 15 runs off the over. Excellent from India. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 52/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Tossed up, around off, in the slot. Kohli again comes down the track and lofts it nonchalantly over long off for a biggie. 50 up!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These two are dealing in boundaries at the moment! You rarely see Kohli playing the sweep! Fuller ball, angling on middle, it is swept past square leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short and spinning into off stump. Virat Kohli goes back and punches it but the fielder at extra covers does well to stop this one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder! This is full and outside off. Kohli skips down and smashes it past mid off for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, angling in. Virat Kohli plays it towards short mid wicket.
