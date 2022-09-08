India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan says tt was really tough to play against Pakistan and now against India, it was tough and mentally they were not prepare. Today they also tried their best but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul gave India a good start and in the batting, they lost the early wicket. Yes as the captain they started that on a good note but didn't finish on a good note.
...Presentation coming up...
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is up for a chat. He says he was just bowling in the right areas and it was just his day. Adds that the white-ball doesn't swing much but it happened for him today and he hit the right areas. Shares that it is a bit unpredictable with the white ball. On Deepak Chahar, he is coming after an injury so it tends to be a bit hard to settle. On the tournament, he says they are not in a good position but it is good to play these tight games before the World Cup.
Afghanistan looked mentally and physically drained. They dropped numerous catches at the start which is unlike them, the bowling wasn't up to the mark and it felt like the loss against Pakistan was still in their heads. In reply with the bat, Afghanistan had no answers against some quality bowling of swing-king, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They lost half their side inside the Powerplay and after that, it was just formalities. Ibrahim Zadran was the only positive from this match as he scored a fifty. Playing back-to-back games against two big teams was always going to be hard for them but more than that, it was the loss against Pakistan.
A clinical performance from India and they end Asia Cup, 2022 on a high. An excellent performance from them. They needed a few players to get their form back and all of them grabbed the opportunity. KL Rahul was back with runs as he scored his fifty. Virat Kohli finally scored his maiden and 71st century to post a huge score. With the ball, it was the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who took a five-fer. His spell was enough to bundle the opposition out. A professional performance from India and they end their campaign on a positive note.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the game! This is full and outside off, it is hit to covers. India win by 101 runs.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Too full and outside off. Zadran drives it on the up over covers for a couple of runs.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Short again on middle. Zadran pulls in the gap, between long on and deep mid-wicket for two.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Karthik drops it short and outside off. Zadran stays back and thumps it straight down for a biggie.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Ibrahim Zadran! This is full and on middle. Zadran makes room and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and down leg. Zadran pulls and loses his bat while making the connection. It rolls to square leg for two.
Dinesh Karthik to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on to off. Fareed Ahmad slogs it to deep mid-wicket and they don't run a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, around middle. Fareed Ahmad goes on the back foot and hits it towards short mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, around middle. Ibrahim Zadran makes room and plays it towards deep cover for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Fareed Ahmad goes on the back foot and gets an inside edge towards the backward square leg.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran cuts it off the back foot towards deep cover.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran plays it towards deep cover for a couple.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A carrom ball, on the pads. Ahmad looks to flick but seems to miss it. The ball lobs to the right of Pant who dives but that looked like it came off the pads.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and angling on leg. Ahmad misses his flick.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle. Ahmad fends it on the leg side.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ashwin ends with one wicket! Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes down the track and yorks himself, this is on middle. Mujeeb Ur Rahman misses and it goes under his bat and hits the stumps.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman is playing some excellent shot! This is flatter and down the leg side. Mujeeb Ur Rahman plays the reverse-batted shot, over covers for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slides one down the leg side and Mujeeb Ur Rahman leaves it alone.
17.2 overs (1 Run) This time he finds the gap and gets to the other end with a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Zadran punches it to covers.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Outside off, left alone.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on off. Ibrahim Zadran plays it through to deep cover for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short of length, onto the stumps. Mujeeb Ur Rahman plays it towards long off for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on off. Ibrahim Zadran lofts it over the bowler's head for a single towards long on.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a god length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran tries to play it towards cover but misses it.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was short, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran makes room for himself and goes over mid-off for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Ibrahim Zadran plays it towards cover for no run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, turning in. Mujeeb Ur Rahman guides it to backward point.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A loopy ball, full and around off. Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes down the track and rockets it over long on for a six.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Mujeeb Ur Rahman punches it to covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and spinning in. Mujeeb Ur Rahman looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball was very close to hitting the off pole.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to point.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Tossed up, around off. Mujeeb Ur Rahman reverse hits it over point and bags a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 213, are 111/8. The live updates of India vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.