India will be delighted with the score. It was the opening partnership that helped India score this huge score. Both, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli started brightly and scored their respective fifty. Rahul fell but there was no stopping from the other end. Virat Kohli was just playing without any pressure and was scoring boundaries for free. Kohli's 122 included 12 fours and 6 huge sixes. A sparking hundred from King Kohli!
Afghanistan won the toss but after that, it was all India. They looked a bit dizzy, playing back-to-back games and it was clearly seen in their fielding as they dropped few catches. The seamers got some swing early on but they failed to create pressure. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were erring in their lines. It was really poor performance with the ball by Afghanistan.
The curse is broken! It took 1,019 days for Virat Kohli to score his much-awaited 71st century. That took a while but it was worth waiting. The King has also finally hit his maiden T20I century. So many records have been broken but Virat Kohli has finally done it. Indian cricket fans can finally say - the King is back with a bang.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A bumper on middle. Kohli skips down to pull but misses. A dot to end but the damage is convincingly done by Kohli. India finish with 212/2.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, eased down to long on for one. Can Virat Kohli finish on a high?
19.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it towards the square leg for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 6, 6, 4! Virat Kohli is on fire! This is some shot though! Too full and on middle. Kohli makes room and drives it through covers for a boundary.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN A ROW! This is a slower bouncer, around off. Kohli anticipates it well as he stays back and powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie. What a knock this is!
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli, the finisher now! On a length and on middle. Kohli skips down and hits it through the line over long off for a biggie.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India nearing the 200 mark! A slower bouncer on middle. Pant looks to pull but gets a top edge to deep square leg where Mujeeb Ur Rahman runs in but drops his second catch. It rolls away to the fence.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off. Kohli drives it crisply through covers for a brace.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Around off, driven through covers for one. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The back up makes a fumble and allows another run. Two runs.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CENTURY FOR KING KOHLI! 71ST IS HERE! It came after quite a while but here is his hundred! What a knock by the legend! Absolutely sensation! The crowd erupts at Dubai! Short in length and outside off. Kohli pulls it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie. There is a big smile on his face as he hits the six. He stretches his arms and takes all the applause. A treat to watch the master at work.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli moves to 94! Straight down the ground. This is full and outside off. Kohli smacks it straight for four.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, outside off. Virat Kohli pushes it towards long off and he will keep the strike.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is playing from the start but there is no drop in energy by the King! A bit of luck here! This is short and around off. Kohli looks to cut it away but gets an outside edge over backward point for a boundary,
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, short of a length. Virat Kohli pulls it into the gap towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Farooqi tries the yorker but serves it outside off. Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for four more. Virat Kohli is 17 runs away from his hundred.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, short of a length. Virat Kohli pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, outside off. Pant squeezes it to long on for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, way outside off. Pant leaves it alone.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 runs off the over! Virat Kohli is on 77 now! This is just great from King Kohli! On a length and on middle. Kohli steps down and across to flick it to deep square leg for a boundary.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! This is very full and just outside off. Kohli steps across and whips it past the square leg fielder for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked to long off for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DROPPED! This is short and around off. Pant was hurried as he looks to pull. The ball goes high and behind square on the leg side where Mujeeb Ur Rahman tries to take over his head but didn't look stable at all. He parries it away for four.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Kohli jams it out to long off for a single. He wanted a single but the fielder was quick.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on top of off. Pant works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle. Kohli skips down and nudges it to mid-wicket for a brace. Virat Kohli is looking in very good touch!
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is full and around middle and leg. Kohli uses his feet yet again and launches it over long on for a six.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut hard to deep cover for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Kohli comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Pant cuts it to point for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Around off. Pant keeps it out.
