India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Mujeeb Ur Rahman plays it towards deep point for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran plays it towards the third man for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the pads. Mujeeb Ur Rahman knocks it towards the square leg region for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short of length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran knocks it towards the third man for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran tries to play it towards cover gets an inside edge and the ball goes towards third man region.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran knocks it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short of length, on off. Ibrahim Zadran goes on the backfoot and knocks it towards long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg for one more.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Lofted delivery, onto the middle. Mujeeb Ur Rahman pushes it towards short mid-wicket for no run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short of length, onto the middle. Ibrahim Zadran knocks it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hooda strikes on his very first delivery! Hooda follows Khan on the leg side with a shorter delivery. Khan pulls it but not off the middle and Axar Patel at deep mid-wicket takes a simple catch. The 33-run stand is broken.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too much width this time, outside off. Zadran cuts it through point for a boundary
12.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Zadran pushes it to covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short of length, outside off. Rashid Khan cuts it towards point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Lofted delivery, on off. Ibrahim Zadran tries to play it towards long off but gets an inside edge and the ball goes towards mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a length, around off, quicker. Khan skips down and lofts it to long off for one.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Short, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A carrom ball, short and on middle. Kept out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker delivery, onto the middle stump. Ibrahim Zadran knocks it towards short mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On off, swept to deep square leg for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off. Rashid Khan plays it towards cover for no run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Too short and outside off. Zadran slaps it to deep point for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second in the over! Too full and on off. Khan sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Khan works it to covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off. Rashid Khan tries to cut that one through the point but misses it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside off, angling in. Khan looks to pull but misses.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Too full and outside off. Khan powers it through covers for four.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched through covers for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 213, are 67/7. The live updates of India vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.