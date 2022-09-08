India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angling on middle. Kohli tries to whack it over but mistimes it to the mid-wicket region for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, outside of. Virat Kohli drives of the front foot and the short extra cover does well to stop that one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Virat Kohli comes down the pitch and pushes it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery! Pitched up, full and outside off, probably another googly. Pant looks to cut but misses. Khan appeals but noting doing.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, slower through the air, outside off. Rishabh Pant tries to go big with the slog sweep but misses it completely.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the stumps. Rishabh Pant defends it onto the pitch.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is off the mark! Flatter and on middle. Pant gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short of length, onto the middle and leg. Rishabh Pant defends it towards the fielder at short extra cover.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short of length, onto the pads. Virat Kohli pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Rishabh Pant walks in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Six and out on the next delivery for Suryakumar Yadav! On a length and nipping in from around the wicket. Yadav tries to play it towards third man but the angle makes it hard. He gets an inside edge back onto the stumps.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Suryakumar Yadav is just brilliant! Tad short and down leg. Yadav gets low and just helps it away over fine leg for a biggie. Doesn't even bother to look back.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rahul perishes and that is the end of a very fine innings from the stand-in captain! On a length and around off, a cross-seam delivery. Rahul clears his front leg and looks to whack it over long on but mistimes and Najibullah Zadran takes a simple catch. The 119-run opening stand is broken.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two are certainly looking for a triple-digit score! What a great shot this is! Short of a length and on leg. Rahul goes across and pulls it behind the keeper to fine leg for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off stump. Virat Kohli dances down the track and pushes it towards mid-off fielder for a quick single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. KL Rahul punches it towards deep point for a quick single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! 16 runs off the over! This is touch short and Kohli doesn't need a second invitation. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket for four.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. KL Rahul cuts it down to the fielder at deep cover for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length, onto the pads. KL Rahul plays it with soft hands towards the vacant area at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FIFTY FOR RAHUL! Nice to way to get the half-century! He too will be happy to get some runs under his belt! Nabi follows Rahul on the leg side. This is lofted over covers for four.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! The spinners have been erring in their lines! This is short and around off. Rahul pulls it off the back foot over mid-wicket for four. 100 up!
11.1 overs (1 Run) A single! Full and on middle. Kohli skips down and nudges it to mid-wicket. The man there runs to his left but misfields and parries it away. A single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! The good thing for India is Virat Kohli has found his form in Asia Cup! Another fifty for him! This is on a length and outside off. Kohli pushes it to long off for a single. These two need to hit more boundaries now, knowing there are 10 wickets in the bag.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short of length, outside off. Virat Kohli reaches to the ball and cuts it towards short extra cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, around off. KL Rahul flicks it off the inside half of the bat towards the square leg region for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, onto the middle and leg. Virat Kohli pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! IN THE GAP! Short of a length and outside off. Kohli pulls it in the gap to deep square leg and the ball finds the fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. KL Rahul tries to cut it but gets an outside edge and the ball goes towards third man region for a single.
