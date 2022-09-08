India vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, angling in. Karim Janat plays it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short of length, outside off. Karim Janat drives it straight to the fielder at cover.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was short, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran cuts it through point for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, angling in. Karim Janat looks to leave and plays it towards third man for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran works it through point for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, nips away. Ibrahim Zadran taps it to covers.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short of length, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran lets that one goes through to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Pushed to covers.
Ibrahim Zadran comes in. Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! WHAT A DELIVERY! Absolutely brilliant from Kumar! On a length and outside off, it lands and swings back in sharply. Gurbaz hangs back to fend it away but the ball swings in sharply and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has no clue as the ball goes through the gate and hits the stumps. A magical delivery and both the openers are gone in the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) On a good length, angling in. Ibrahim Zadran knocks it towards deep square leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A length ball, around middle and leg and it nips back in sharply. Zazai hangs on the back foot to defend but gets beaten by the swing and gets rapped on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Zazai reviews it! No bat there. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Zazai goes for a duck. Lovely delivery from Kumar!
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller length, angling in. Hazratullah Zazai knocks it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length, angling in. Hazratullah Zazai steers it towards the point fielder.
0.1 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
